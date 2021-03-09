Brampton Transit services could be impacted by COVID-19 investigation

Brampton Transit says due to an active Peel Public Health COVID-19 community investigation, there could be cancellations or service interruptions on Tuesday.

The transit service did not provide any details regarding the COVID-19 investigation, but said public health has directed all transit operators to be tested for the virus. Medical grade masks have also been made mandatory for the operators.

Brampton Transit is offering their employees on-site testing at its facilities. If employees are required to self-isolate, this is what may affect the level of service.

At this time, those riding buses are asked to continue following public health recommendations including staying home if you are a close contact or have symptoms, and wearing a tight-fitting mask in public spaces.

Check the Brampton Transit website or Twitter page for the latest service changes.