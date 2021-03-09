Loading articles...

Brampton Transit services could be impacted by COVID-19 investigation

Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 7:57 am EST

FILE - Brampton Transit buses. (TWITTER/@BramptonTransit)

Brampton Transit says due to an active Peel Public Health COVID-19 community investigation, there could be cancellations or service interruptions on Tuesday.

The transit service did not provide any details regarding the COVID-19 investigation, but said public health has directed all transit operators to be tested for the virus. Medical grade masks have also been made mandatory for the operators.

Brampton Transit is offering their employees on-site testing at its facilities. If employees are required to self-isolate, this is what may affect the level of service.

At this time, those riding buses are asked to continue following public health recommendations including staying home if you are a close contact or have symptoms, and wearing a tight-fitting mask in public spaces.

Check the Brampton Transit website or Twitter page for the latest service changes.

 

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB Gardiner east of the Humber Bridge - two left lanes are blocked with a vehicle rollover. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Another day with Spring-like Highs 🌷Not record breaking though for a March 9 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more