Brampton Transit service to Steeles West Corridor temporarily halted starting Wednesday

Some Brampton commuters will need to make different travel plans starting Wednesday.

Service on Brampton Transit will be suspended after it says multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.

There will be no service to the Steeles West Corridor for at least seven days while Peel Public Health investigates.

The 511 zum Steeles, 11 Steeles, and 51 Hereford routes will also be effected.

Brampton Transit says it’s out of an abundance of caution to keep the community and employees safe.

It adds there is no additional risk to drivers, the public, or commuters.

Brampton transit has not confirmed how many employees tested positive for the virus, it says there are safety protocols in place, including one site testing and mandatory mask wearing.