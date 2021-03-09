Aquatic plants threatening colour of Blue Heart Springs

HAGERMAN, Idaho — Two types of aquatic plants have been growing at the bottom of Blue Heart Springs in Idaho, threatening the tourist destination’s blue waters by obscuring the sand below and turning the water green, environmental officials said.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture, which oversees invasive species, took plant samples from the springs last month and determined two types of watermilfoil were growing — one native species and another non-native species, The Times-News reported.

Noxious Weeds Program Manager Jeremey Varley said the agency must now wait until summer when the plants are alive and growing to determine which of the two types of watermilfoil is most harmful.

Varley said it is not clear why the plants are expanding, and the agency plans to determine the cause.

Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry said it could be that more people are visiting and there is the “possibility of contamination.”

The Caribbean-like turquoise cove is located a couple miles off the Snake River in south-central Idaho, and can only be reached by boat. It takes about 45 minutes to paddle there by kayak. The little-known site recently became a common tourist spot as people were pushed outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can’t lose Blue Heart,” Barry said. “It’s extremely important.”

Officials said if the problem is mainly the Eurasian watermilfoil, there are multiple methods to remove the invasive plants. However, it is unclear how stakeholders will address cleanup if the problem stems from the native Andean watermilfoil.

“I don’t have jurisdiction over what happens if it’s a native species,” Varley said.

The Associated Press