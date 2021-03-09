Loading articles...

2 giraffes found dead after barn blaze at Virginia zoo

Last Updated Mar 9, 2021 at 7:58 am EST

VIENNA, Va. — Two giraffes were found dead Monday evening after firefighters battled a blaze at a Virginia zoo, officials said.

A two-story barn at Roer’s Zoofari caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday night, news outlets reported.

The two giraffes were found after the fire was extinguished. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said no other animals were injured.

“We are all devastated by this incident,” said Vanessa Stoffel, an owner of Roer’s Zoofari.

Stoffel said one of the giraffes who died was Waffles, a 6-year-old who came to the zoo in 2016. The other giraffe was Waffles’ new companion, who had not been at the zoo long enough to be named, Stoffel said.

Waffles “was extremely popular with all our staff and guests,” Stoffel said.

It’s unclear how the giraffes died. A cause for the fire wasn’t immediately determined.

A Facebook post from the zoo said it would be closed until further notice.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB Gardiner east of the Humber Bridge - two left lanes are blocked with a vehicle rollover. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:11 AM
Good Tuesday morning! Another day with Spring-like Highs 🌷Not record breaking though for a March 9 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more