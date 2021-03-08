Trudeau government to reportedly surpass 2 years without federal budget

Ottawa is reportedly set to surpass two years without tabling a federal budget.

A senior government official tells the Globe and Mail the Trudeau liberals will not release a budget this month as it continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means by the time a budget is released more than two years will have passed since the last one.

A budget had been scheduled for march 30 of last year but former Finance Minister Bill Morneau shelved that plan amid the crisis.

The official tells the Globe and Mail no decision has been made on a budget date, other than it won’t be in March or early April.

The House of Commons will be sitting for five weeks between April 12 and May 14, suggesting the budget could be released in that time.