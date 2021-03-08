Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trudeau government to reportedly surpass 2 years without federal budget
by Laura Carney
Posted Mar 8, 2021 6:34 am EST
Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 6:47 am EST
FILE-- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ottawa is reportedly set to surpass two years without tabling a federal budget.
A senior government official tells the Globe and Mail the Trudeau liberals will not release a budget this month as it continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means by the time a budget is released more than two years will have passed since the last one.
RELATED: Trudeau announced support for businesses through pandemic extended to spring
A budget had been scheduled for march 30 of last year but former Finance Minister Bill Morneau shelved that plan amid the crisis.
The official tells the Globe and Mail no decision has been made on a budget date, other than it won’t be in March or early April.
The House of Commons will be sitting for five weeks between April 12 and May 14, suggesting the budget could be released in that time.
