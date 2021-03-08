Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School temporarily closing due to COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Mar 8, 2021 10:19 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 11:08 pm EST
Image: Google streetview/City NEWS
The Toronto Catholic District School Board is closing St. Francis Xavier Catholic School due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
In North York, the school is located near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
The closing follows a recommendation from Toronto Public Health. TPH shared the announcement online Monday night.
RELATED: TDSB planning for full return to in-person learning in the fall
The TCDSB tells 680 NEWS there are 11 active cases at the school. Eight cases are students and three are staff members.
It also says the board is unaware if there are any variant cases located at the school.
The board says it’s dismissing the school is a precautionary measure recommended by Toronto Public Health.
TPH says it will keep the school community updated on a reopening date.
{* loginWidget *}