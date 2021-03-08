Loading articles...

Thousands of Ukrainian women march against domestic violence

Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 10:28 am EST

Women attend a rally on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 8, 2021. Posters read "Equal rights". Millions across the globe are marking International Women's Day by demanding a gender-balanced world amid persistent salary gap, violence and widespread inequality. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine — Thousands of women marched through the centre of Ukraine’s capital on International Women’s Day to draw attention to domestic violence, which has risen sharply amid restrictions imposed to block the spread of coronavirus.

Many of those in the Monday march in Kyiv held flowers and wore traditional Ukrainian national costumes.

“The purpose of the march is to draw public attention to how the situation of women has deteriorated, especially during the pandemic,” said Daria Mizina, an Amnesty International Ukraine activist.

During the pandemic, cases of domestic violence in Ukraine increased by almost half. Over the past year, the police received 174,386 statements of domestic violence.

The marchers demanded Ukraine’s ratification of the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe measure to combat violence against women.

The Associated Press



