Stay-at-home order lifts today in Toronto, Peel; More retailers to open

A stay-at-home order lifts Monday for the last three regions in the province that had yet to transition back to Ontario’s colour-coded pandemic response framework.

The Ford government announced Friday that Toronto and Peel Region would be placed into ‘Grey-Lockdown’, heeding requests from the top doctors in both regions.

North Bay Parry Sound District will be returning to the ‘Red-Control’ level.

The rest of the GTA, York, Durham, and Halton Regions also remain in the ‘Red-Control’ level.

“Our government is taking a safe and cautious approach to returning to the Framework and due to our progress, all regions of the province will soon be out of the provincewide shutdown,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

“Despite this positive step forward, a return to the Framework is not a return to normal. As we continue vaccinating more Ontarians, it remains critical for everyone to continue to follow public health measures and stay home as much as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

Even under the strict measures, more retailers will be allowed to open, with restrictions, but gyms, personal care services and indoor restaurant dining will remain closed.

Grey-Lockdown measures

Stores

Essential stores can open to 50 per cent capacity

Other stores can open to 25 per cent capacity

Stores must post capacity limits

Passive screening

Organized Events

No indoor events

Outdoor events with 10 people or less

Restaurants/Bars

Indoor and outdoor eating prohibited

Restaurants can open for takeout/delivery

Personal care services

Closed

Gyms & recreation

Closed with exception to high performance athletes, childcare etc.

Outdoor recreation facilities can open with restrictions (masks, social distancing etc.)

Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga said on Friday she is disappointed with the government’s decision, as she had been advocating for Peel Region to enter the Red-Control Zone, as opposed to the Grey Zone.

She posted a statement on Twitter, in which she said “our small business community has had to pay an incredible price during this pandemic,” while neighbouring regions have been able to re-open several businesses upon entering the Red Zone.