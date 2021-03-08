Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School temporarily closing due to COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Mar 8, 2021 10:29 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 10:56 pm EST
Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has recommended that all cohorts at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in North York be temporarily dismissed due to an “ongoing COVID-19 investigation.”
The health agency posted the announcement on Twitter late Monday night, saying they will keep the community informed of a reopening date.
The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) confirmed the school will be temporarily dismissed effective Tuesday.
A spokesperson for the board said “testing is being finalized and details will be shared once available,” but currently, the cases do not seem linked with any variants of concern (VOC).
“We are unaware of any identified VOC and dismissing the school is a precautionary measure recommended by TPH,” they said.
