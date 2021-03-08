Loading articles...

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School temporarily closing due to COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 10:56 pm EST

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it has recommended that all cohorts at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in North York be temporarily dismissed due to an “ongoing COVID-19 investigation.”

The health agency posted the announcement on Twitter late Monday night, saying they will keep the community informed of a reopening date.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) confirmed the school will be temporarily dismissed effective Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the board said “testing is being finalized and details will be shared once available,” but currently, the cases do not seem linked with any variants of concern (VOC).

“We are unaware of any identified VOC and dismissing the school is a precautionary measure recommended by TPH,” they said.

As the TCDSB website, the school currently has 11 active cases at the school — eight students and three staff members.

All other schools under the board remain open, all with less than 5 active COVID-19 cases each.

