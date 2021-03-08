Part-time McMaster University instructor accused of making homophobic comments during school board meeting

A part-time McMaster University instructor is being called out after being accused of making homophobic comments during a recent Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) meeting.

In a YouTube video posted on March 5, Jody Maillet, who says he is a father of two students, expresses concerns about the board’s proposal to fly the gay pride flag over Toronto schools this June in recognition of pride month.

Maillet said flying the flag would be acknowledging the board supports LGBTQ relationships.

“I oppose this and I ask that you do as well. The reason why is simple,” Maillet said. “It’s because Gay Pride is not compatible with the Catholic faith.”

Maillet also quotes a bible passage that reads in part: “If any one of you put a stumbling block before one of these little ones, who believe in me, it would be better for you if a great millstone were fastened around your neck and you were drown in the depths of the sea.”

Maillet appears to have made the comments during the March 4 school board meeting.

Toronto police are now looking into the statements to determine whether they qualify as hate speech.

Nicholas Schiavo, an LGBTQ advocate and founder of the organization No Conversion Canada, said he’s disgusted by the comments.

“What I take issue with is not us disagreeing on school initiatives,” said Schiavo. “It is what I believe to be a very violent call to action. Those comments are simply unacceptable.”

Toronto City Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam took to Twitter on March 5 to voice her displeasure.

“Yesterday this person spoke against rainbow flags in @TCDSB schools during Pride. If that doesn’t get you, he ends his deputation by saying #LGBTQ2S allies should be killed by drowning,” Wong-Tam said. “This is right before the Trustees vote.”

In a statement to CityNews, the TCDSB says “(It) is committed to creating inclusive environments that are safe and welcoming places for 2SLGBTQ+ students, staff and allies.”

The Board of Trustees is reviewing its board meeting policy that does not currently require advance submission of a delegation.

McMaster University also said in a statement: “There is no place for homophobia or transphobia at McMaster. The views of the individual, who is a part-time instructor in McMaster’s Continuing Education area, do not align with the university’s values.”

When asked whether Maillet would retain his position as a part-time instructor at McMaster, a spokesperson for the university told CityNews that they are still looking into the matter.