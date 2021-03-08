Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan: Police kill 5 suspected separatists in southwest
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 8, 2021 6:37 am EST
Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 6:44 am EST
QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces, acting on intelligence, raided a suspected hideout of a separatist group in southwestern Baluchistan province on Monday, triggering a shootout that killed five insurgents, the province’s counter-terrorism department said.
In a statement, it said police also seized a cache of weapons in the raid in the district of Mastung. The slain men were members of the Baluch Liberation, a separatist group that often targets police and troops in Baluchistan, according to the police.
The raid came hours after insurgents killed a sailor and wounded two others in an attack on a Pakistani Navy vehicle in Baluchistan. The Baluchistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.
The province has been the scene of frequent militant attacks and a long-running insurgency by separatist groups that seek independence for the mineral and gas-rich province that borders Iran and Afghanistan, and a greater share in the province’s resources.