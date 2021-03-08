National defence committee expanding probe into misconduct allegations against former chiefs of staff

The national defence committee is expanding its probe into misconduct allegations against the current and former chiefs of defence staff, and the defence minister says he looks forward to testifying a second time.

Members of the committee are calling on several senior Liberals to appear as witnesses, including Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

There have been contradictions between his original testimony, and that of former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne, over when allegations against former defence chief, General Jonathan Vance, were first brought to light and how they were handled.

RELATED: Conservatives to call aides to Sajjan, Trudeau to testify on Vance allegations

The opposition Conservatives claim there is a cover up, but Sajjan says when he learned of the allegations he provided them to the privy council office, saying politicians should not be involved.

“With any time allegations were brought forward,” Sajjan said, “are always provided to the appropriate authorities so that an independent investigation can be conducted.”

In question period, Conservative deputy leader Candice Bergen criticized Sajjan, “does the minister of defence realize he has failed to do his job, he has lost credibility, he has lost trust.”

Sajjan addressed the investigation in question period, “I disagree with this testimony that Mr. Wahlburn provided to the committee and look forward to setting the record straight when my opportunity comes to speak with the committee.”

Military police are investigating Vance, who has denied wrongdoing, as well as allegations against current defence chief Art McDonald, who has temporarily stepped aside.