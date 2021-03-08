MUST-WATCH: The return of the Prince of Zamunda, and the Last Dragon entering the Top 10!

Eddie Murphy is returning to a fictional African nation in this week’s MUST-WATCH, but will his long-awaited sequel take the top spot? Or will it go to the latest animated offering from Disney+? Perhaps a quiet independent film from A24 can take it? Keep reading to find out!

Coming 2 America

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Prince of Zamunda is coming back!

Over 30 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones are back! This time, Murphy’s Prince Akeem is returning to Queens after learning he has a male heir (Jermaine Fowler). Upon meeting him and his mother (Leslie Jones), he brings them back to Zamunda to prepare for his royal ascension. As this happens, a warlord general (played by Wesley Snipes) from a neighbouring nation is trying to take over the Kingdom of Zamunda.

Coming 2 America is out on Amazon Prime Video now!

Yes, God, Yes,

Streaming platform: Netflix

Here’s a film for praising the lord.

Starring Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things as a teenage girl coming to terms with her sexuality, this film shows her as she’s sent to a religious weekend retreat. While the councilors remind her that any form of sexuality is a sin, she can’t help but explore her curiosity. And as it turns out, she’s not the only teenager at this retreat feeling curious.

Yes, God, Yes played at the SXWS festival in 2019, and it just joined Netflix in Canada!

COVID Diaries NYC

Streaming platform: Crave

Fair warning, this definitely can be a triggering watch.

COVID Diaries NYC is an unfiltered look at New York City during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As everyone starts staying home, and people become worried they might get sick, the tensions builds. We see all this from the perspective of 5 New Yorkers, documenting their lives as they attempt to navigate the new normal.

This series is available to watch on Crave now.

First Cow

Streaming platform: VOD

This is one of the most under-rated films of 2020, from one of America’s most under-rated directors.

Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow is an independent film about the American Dream. The A24 film stars John Magaro (from Netflix’s Orange is the New Black and the Umbrella Academy) and Orion Lee as two men who meet in 1820s Oregon. When they realize a nearby landowner (played by Toby Jones) has brought the very first cow into the state, the two decide to steal the cow’s milk every night and use it to bake and sell cakes. Everything in pursuit of the almighty dollar, and they just might find a lasting friendship along the way.

You can watch this award-winning film on your choice of VOD service now!

Raya and the Last Dragon

Streaming platform: Disney+

If you’re looking for something bombastic, entertaining, and perfect for the kids, this is the film for you!

Starring Kelly Marie Tran (from the Last Jedi, the best Star Wars film) and Awkwafina (from the Farewell), Raya and the Last Dragon shows a young woman called Raya seeking to re-unite a variety of warring nations. She decides to do so with the help of the very last dragon, Awkafina’s Sisu. However, Sisu doesn’t have a lot of confidence in herself, and the two of them will have to work together if they want to bring to peace to the land.

This film is available on Disney+ now, but only through Premier Access. That means until June 4th, 2021, you’ll have to pay $34.99 to watch it. After that date, it’s free for all Disney+ subscribers!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Allen v. Farrow – Crave

9. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – VOD

8. Yes, God, Yes – Netflix

7. First Cow – VOD

6. COVID Diaries NYC – Crave

5. I Care a Lot – Amazon Prime Video

4. Raya and the Last Dragon – Disney+

3. Framing Britney Spears – Crave

2. Minari – VOD

1. Coming 2 America – Amazon Prime Video