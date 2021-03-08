Loading articles...

Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 8:28 am EST

Detroit police monitor the scene of a shooting at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, Mich., on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT — A man suspected in three homicides in Ohio has died in Detroit, four days after he was shot by police outside a motel in the city, authorities said.

Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.

Moore was shot while exchanging gunfire with police outside the Rivertown Inn and Suites on March 1.

He was wanted in Cincinnati after the deaths of his estranged wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and two men: Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35, police said.

Detroit police were watching the motel when Moore emerged from a room and began shooting at officers, Chief James Craig said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 16 minutes ago
CLEAR - EB 401 app. Hurontario collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 54 minutes ago
Radar up to 8:20am March 8. Most of the precipitation is out of the GTA. After a cold start, enjoy the mild tempera…
Latest Weather
Read more