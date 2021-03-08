Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'Kim's Convenience' to end with fifth season finale in April
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 8, 2021 4:51 pm EST
The cast of the television show "Kim's Convenience," is shown in a handout photo. The Toronto Blue Jays playoff push has led CBC to delay the premiere of "Kim's Convenience." The much buzzed about sitcom about a Korean-Canadian family was slated to debut on Tuesday night, at the same time the Jays play the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild-card game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CBC MANDATORY CREDIT
Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience” is set to close up shop after its fifth season.
The show’s producers say the popular series will come to an end on April 13 with the final episode of the current season.
It’s a full season shorter than what was planned in early 2020 when the comedy was renewed for two additional seasons at the CBC.
“Kim’s Convenience” stars Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Simu Liu as members of a Korean-Canadian family who run a corner store in Toronto.
The producers say in a statement that they decided they couldn’t move forward with another season after two of the show’s co-creators left to pursue other projects.
Liu, who will lead Marvel’s upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” tweeted that he was “heartbroken” by the decision, saying he felt his character’s journey was “cut short.”
“I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I’m proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons,” Liu said.
“Thanks for all your love and support. This isn’t goodbye, only #OKSeeYou .”
