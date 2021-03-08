Loading articles...

Italian police arrest Algerian for aiding Bataclan attackers

Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 5:58 am EST

MILAN — Italian police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old Algerian in the southern city of Bari on suspicion of supporting co-ordinated attacks in Paris that killed 130 people in November 2015.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of participating in a terror organization, and is believed to have belonged to the Islamic State group, national police said in a statement. The suspect was not identified by name.

He is believed to have supplied falsified documents to the terrorists who launched co-ordinated attacks against the Bataclan nightclub, five cafes in central Paris and the Stade de France in the Paris suburb of St. Denis.

The Associated Press

