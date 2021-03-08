Grey Zone leads to shopping mall visits: Stores reopen in Toronto, Peel with new health measures

As the province reported a numbers glitch in its daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, a stay-at-home order was lifted in Toronto, Peel Region, and North Bay, loosening some pandemic restrictions imposed nearly two months ago.

The three regions are the latest to move back to the government’s colour-coded pandemic response framework.

Toronto and Peel entered the strictest “Grey-Lockdown” category, as requested by public health officials in both regions.

The new lockdown allows more retailers to open, with restrictions, but gyms and personal care services remain closed. Restaurants can only offer takeout, drive-thru, or delivery.

It’s nothing like the pre-pandemic crowds, but shopping malls are back open in Toronto and Peel Region under Grey Zone pandemic regulations. Physical distancing, masks etc. still in effect; capacity capped at 25%. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/r5OpvWb6fO — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) March 8, 2021

Shoppers lined up outside Toronto’s Eaton Centre on Monday morning, waiting for the downtown shopping mall to open.

Lines also formed outside several larger stores in the downtown core including the Hudson Cay Company, HomeSense, H&M, and Best Buy.

Bianca Charles said she was so excited to go shopping in person that she didn’t sleep the night before. She said she wasn’t looking to buy anything in particular but was eager to have the outing.

“It’s just nice to have back your freedom, stretch your legs a little bit, to just do something,” said Charles, who was first in line to go into HomeSense.

Ahead of the reopening, the owners of Yorkdale, Square One, and Scarborough Town Centre wanted to inform the public it’s not business as usual as their malls.

A spokesperson for Oxford Properties said there will be capacity limits of 25 percent of which includes employees. Retailers within the mall also have store capacity limits.

“Retail is an important economic sector, and we are optimistic about the resumption of in-store shopping with capacity limits,” said Bradley Jones, Head of Retail, Oxford Properties.

Some restaurant owners said they won’t be able to survive much longer unless they’re allowed to reopen for on-site dining, even at a limited capacity.

“Move us to the red zone (of the pandemic system) so we have a fighting chance. Even 14 days in grey lockdown could mean the end of my business and many others,” Regan Irvine, owner of the Irv Gastropub in Toronto, said in an open letter to officials issued last week.

On Monday, North Bay moved to the “Red-Control” zone – the second most restrictive level of pandemic measures.

The rest of the GTA, York, Durham, and Halton Regions also remain in the red zone.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie of Mississauga said on Friday she is disappointed with the government’s decision, as she had been advocating for Peel Region to enter the Red-Control Zone, as opposed to the Grey Zone.

With files from the Canadian Press