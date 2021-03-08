Loading articles...

A wage gap isn’t the only gender-based workplace inequality

In today’s Big Story podcast, when we focus on gender-based inequality in the workplace, we usually talk about money. The wage gap has been a problem since women began joining the work force in large numbers. We’ve acknowledged it, companies have pledged to fix it and governments have passed laws to end it. But it persists.

The wage gap has become a shorthand way of referring to inequality at work. But it’s not the only gap. Think about the last time you worked in an office. How many other workers at your level were women? What about their managers, how many of them were women? And those managers’ managers? That, in a nutshell, is the Power Gap.

GUEST: Robyn Doolittle, The Globe and Mail

