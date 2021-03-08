Over 70 percent of women feel gender equality is lacking in Canada, poll shows

Canadian women have a very different view of gender equality in this country than men.

A new poll this International Women’s Day finds 63 percent of respondents believe equality between men and women has not been achieved.

A deeper look at the data finds 73 percent of women think equality has not been achieved, compared with 53 percent of men.

Meantime, a separate report says low-income women are facing the steepest climb out of the economic hole created by the pandemic.

The report by the Labor Market Information Council (LMIC) says that reality will need to be addressed by any federal efforts to aid in the recovery.

Employment among women is about 5.3 percent below pre-pandemic levels compared with about 3.7 percent for men, mostly due to losses in the food services and accommodation sectors.

But employment for women in low-earning jobs is 14 percent below pre-crisis levels, versus 12 percent for low-earning men and their counterparts in higher-earning jobs have fully recovered.

With files from Dawn Kelly of The Canadian Press