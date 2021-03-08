Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Over 70 percent of women feel gender equality is lacking in Canada, poll shows
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 8, 2021 1:58 pm EST
A report by the Labour Market Information Council says the pandemic has dealt the hardest economic blow to low-income women. It wants Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to address the issue when it comes to any federal efforts to aid in a recovery. LinkedIn Sales Navigator
Canadian women have a very different view of gender equality in this country than men.
A new poll this International Women’s Day finds 63 percent of respondents believe equality between men and women has not been achieved.
A deeper look at the data finds 73 percent of women think equality has not been achieved, compared with 53 percent of men.
Meantime, a separate report says low-income women are facing the steepest climb out of the economic hole created by the pandemic.
The report by the Labor Market Information Council (LMIC) says that reality will need to be addressed by any federal efforts to aid in the recovery.
Employment among women is about 5.3 percent below pre-pandemic levels compared with about 3.7 percent for men, mostly due to losses in the food services and accommodation sectors.
But employment for women in low-earning jobs is 14 percent below pre-crisis levels, versus 12 percent for low-earning men and their counterparts in higher-earning jobs have fully recovered.