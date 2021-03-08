Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

The U-S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says fully-vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Its new guidance adds that people vaccinated against COVID-19 can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease.

That would mean fully vaccinated grandparents, for example, may visit un-vaccinated healthy adult children and healthy grandchildren without masks or physical distancing.

The CDC says the visit should be limited to one household.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

The guidance is designed to address growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

The bureau said it’s still possible that fully vaccinated people might develop asymptomatic infections and spread the virus to others, urging those who are vaccinated to continue practicing certain precautions, such as physical distancing and hand hygiene.

The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

The recommendations come as state officials and government in and across Canada move to reopen businesses and schools amid a drop in virus cases and deaths.

Federal health officials have warned against loosening restrictions too quickly, including lifting mask mandates, similar to the decision made in Texas.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

About 30 million Americans — or only about 9 percent of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

With files from The Associated Press