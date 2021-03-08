Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford supports some workers getting paid time off to roll up their sleeves
by richard southern
Posted Mar 8, 2021 12:09 pm EST
Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday he supports the idea of frontline healthcare workers getting paid time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ford called it his “personal belief” but made no mention of other professions. The NDP has been pressing the government to table legislation that would ensure paid time off for vaccinations.
Also during question period Monday, the government was asked about a Ministry of Education memo that said school boards may have to layoff thousands of teachers and education workers because the $1 billion provided by the government to hire additional teachers and support workers during the pandemic may not be renewed.
In response, Education Minister Lecce said the NDP has been asking where those new hires are, and today they “purport to believe those hires are critical.”
International Women’s Day was also recognized in the legislature with the premier saying “we have some the greatest women in the world right here in Ontario.”