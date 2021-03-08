Ford supports some workers getting paid time off to roll up their sleeves

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday he supports the idea of frontline healthcare workers getting paid time off to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ford called it his “personal belief” but made no mention of other professions. The NDP has been pressing the government to table legislation that would ensure paid time off for vaccinations.

Also during question period Monday, the government was asked about a Ministry of Education memo that said school boards may have to layoff thousands of teachers and education workers because the $1 billion provided by the government to hire additional teachers and support workers during the pandemic may not be renewed.

In response, Education Minister Lecce said the NDP has been asking where those new hires are, and today they “purport to believe those hires are critical.”

International Women’s Day was also recognized in the legislature with the premier saying “we have some the greatest women in the world right here in Ontario.”