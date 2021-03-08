Durham, York Region open more vaccination appointments for adults 80+ today

More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are opening up in two GTA regions Monday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., any residents in Durham Region aged 80 years and older can begin booking appointments for the vaccine.

Appointments can be made through the region’s online booking portal or via telephone at 1-800-841-2729.

The bookings can be made at either The Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex in Pickering and The Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex in Clarington.

In addition to anyone 80 and older, the following are also eligible to book an appointment in the region:

Staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors

Health care workers in the High Priority level, and in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidance on Health Care Worker Prioritization

All Indigenous adults

Adult recipients of chronic home care

Residents in #DurhamRegion who are 80+ (born in 1941 or earlier) can register for vaccination appointments tomorrow (March 8) starting at 8am. ???? To register online: https://t.co/U9ENYYXqFL.

☎️ If unable to book online: 1-800-841-2729. Learn more: https://t.co/dIDpiKCjB4 pic.twitter.com/ke5Aq7qSV8 — Durham Region Health Department (@DurhamHealth) March 7, 2021

RELATED: Tam hopeful on vaccines as COVID anniversary nears

York Region is once again opening up more vaccination appointments for residents 80 and older.

About 3,000 appointments will be made available on the region’s online booking portal at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The additional appointments are only available at Richmond Green Sports Centre and Georgina Ice Palace on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

York Region first opened its vaccination portal on Monday and the site saw 20,000 appointments booked in just 90 minutes.

Both regions are reminding residents to not show up to the vaccination clinics without an appointment.