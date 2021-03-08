Ford supports some workers getting paid time off to roll up their sleeve

With local officials considering recommendations from Toronto’s top doctor with regards to paid sick days, Ontario’s Premier remains open to the idea of increasing wages for some qualified workers.

In January, Toronto’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen De Villa said the pandemic has proven that paid sick leave is a necessity to help protect workers, workplaces, and the community.

Asked if employees will get paid time off to get the vaccine, Premier Ford said he supports that for “frontline health care workers” calling it his “personal belief” but made no mention of other professions.

Ford said in late 2020 that if the system isn’t working a change could be in order.

“If people don’t feel they’re getting it quick enough, which I have brought to the attention of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister, then we need to change the program,” he said.

The NDP has pressed the government to table legislation that would ensure paid time off for vaccinations.

Also during question period, the Ford government was asked about a house memo that said school boards may have to layoff thousands of teachers and education workers because the $1 billion provided by the government to hire additional teachers and support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be renewed.

Join us as we celebrate International Women’s Day by hearing just a few of the extraordinary women from across Ontario. Stay tuned as we hear inspiring women share their story throughout the day.

#IWD2021 — Stephen Lecce (@Sflecce) March 8, 2021

In response, Education Minister Lecce said the NDP has been asking where those new hires are, and today they “purport to believe those hires are critical.”

International Women’s Day was also recognized in the legislature with the premier saying, “we have some the greatest women in the world right here in Ontario.”