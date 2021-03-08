Double digits in forecast this week for Toronto, followed by snowstorm

Some rollercoaster weather is in the forecast this week for the GTA.

On Monday morning, the roads were icy creating hazardous driving conditions on some of the major highways, but, 680 Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says by the middle of the week, you won’t even remember that because you’ll feel all warm and fuzzy with a high of 15 degrees expected on Thursday.

“I have to tell you, I’m being very conservative with these numbers, there is a very good chance with a southwest wind direction for Toronto that these temps could be even a couple of degrees warmer,” Ramsahai says.

“Temperatures will be in the double digits for a few days this week and progressively getting warmer — 10 degrees Tuesday, 12 on Wednesday, 15 on Thursday,” Ramsahai says.

After that, the only thing to keep you warm will be some extra layers, “by the weekend we’ve got wind chills back into the minus double digits — and what’s on tap for next week? Natasha smells a snowstorm.”

Mildest week of 2021 so far is here. Let's hope the long-range Canadian model output changes for early next week (unless you want the cold and snow ????…we can't be friends if you do) pic.twitter.com/DyaFRLYmx8 — Natasha Ramsahai (@CityNatasha) March 8, 2021

So enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.