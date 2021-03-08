Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CP NewsAlert: Alberta lifts more COVID rules, increases retail shopping limit
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 8, 2021 6:28 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 6:44 pm EST
Minister of Health Tyler Shandro, removes his made-in-Calgary mask while announcing a new agreement between Alberta Health Services and a local manufacturer to produce medical equipment, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
EDMONTON — Alberta is lifting more COVID-19 public-health restrictions, including allowing more people to shop in retail stores and malls.
Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the retail limit is increasing to 25 per cent capacity from 15 per cent.
He says banquet halls, community halls and conference centres can open for meetings, while weddings of up to 10 people and funeral services with a maximum of 20 people are allowed.
Lessons and practices for youth and post-secondary sports can go ahead with a cap of 10 participants.
And there can be rehearsals and performances — without an audience and confined to 10 people — for youth and adult dance, singing and theatre activities.