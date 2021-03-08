Loading articles...

Correction: Virus Outbreak-The Latest story

Last Updated Mar 8, 2021 at 1:44 pm EST

In a story March 6, 2021 about Ontario’s vaccine program, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the first name for the retired general overseeing the province’s vaccine program is Randy. His first name is Rick.

The Associated Press

