Harry and Meghan interview prompts discussion in Canada as polls support severing ties with Royals

The bombshell interview with Harry and Meghan is renewing discussions in Canada about whether or not we should continue to have the Monarchy as our head of state.

The troubling details in the interview with Harry and Meghan have a lot of people talking and it could throw fuel on the fire for the growing belief that Canada should do away with its royal ties.

Mario Canseco with Research Co. says over the last 12 years his firm has tested Canadian views on this issue, and this year’s figure is the highest yet.

“Usually you have around 30-32 percent but this year it’s up to 50 percent,” Canseco told 680 NEWS.

Other polls in recent months have pegged the anti-monarchist sentiment at closer to 60 percent.

“Very close to half of Canadians [wish to separate from the monarchy],” Canseco added.

The Prime Minister’s office has refused to comment on the interview to this point, but the Progressive Conservatives say they have a strong belief in our constitutional Monarchy, and the NDP hopes this sparks a further discussion about racism and sexism in our institutions.

Asked about one of her MPPs tweeting a call to defund the royals in the wake of Sunday night’s interview, Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said she was caught off guard by the revelations in their conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

NEW – I asked NDP leader Andrea Horwath if we should defund the royals in the wake of last nights interview, she said "“Monarchies have never been one of my favorite systems of government” & that she would not be surprised if there was more dialogue about the need for a Lt.-Gov. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) March 8, 2021

“Monarchies have never necessarily been my favourite system of government. I was pretty shocked at some of the things that were said in the interview last night,” said Horwath.

“The issues around race and mental health were pretty troubling.”

Asked by 680 NEWS if Ontario still needs a Lieutenant Governor as the Queen’s representative in the province, Horwath said that she would not be surprised if there was more dialogue about the need for the role going forward.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if, given their relationship with the couple, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill had any reaction.

“We aren’t going to provide additional commentary from here on behalf of the President or others given these are private citizens sharing their own private story and struggles,” Psaki said Monday.

“Let me just reiterate that we have a strong and abiding relationship with the British people and a special partnership with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues and that will continue.”

The chances of removing the monarchy in Canada are slim since it requires the unanimous consent of all federal and provincial governments.

With files from 680 NEWS business editor Richard Southern