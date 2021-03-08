A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Monday, March 8, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 11:00 p.m. ET on Monday March 8, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 78,246 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,465,435 doses given. Nationwide, 569,009 people or 1.5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 6,505.23 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 2,938,570 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 83.9 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 4,472 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 24,757 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 47.279 per 1,000. In the province, 1.61 per cent (8,427) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 41,470 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 1,105 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 13,281 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 83.724 per 1,000. In the province, 3.32 per cent (5,273) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 15,885 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.61 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 6,588 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 39,444 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 40.418 per 1,000. In the province, 1.48 per cent (14,433) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 73,680 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 53.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 4,742 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 38,483 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 49.335 per 1,000. In the province, 1.56 per cent (12,152) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 56,135 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 68.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 16,166 new vaccinations administered for a total of 564,302 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 65.949 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 638,445 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.39 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 21,882 new vaccinations administered for a total of 912,486 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 62.12 per 1,000. In the province, 1.86 per cent (273,676) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 1,086,745 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.97 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 1,199 new vaccinations administered for a total of 90,927 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 66.032 per 1,000. In the province, 2.20 per cent (30,334) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 124,840 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.1 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.83 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 892 new vaccinations administered for a total of 92,776 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 78.68 per 1,000. In the province, 2.38 per cent (28,022) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 93,145 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 99.6 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 7,301 new vaccinations administered for a total of 297,692 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 67.626 per 1,000. In the province, 2.07 per cent (91,027) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 326,445 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 91.19 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 22,119 new vaccinations administered for a total of 333,327 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 64.956 per 1,000. In the province, 1.69 per cent (86,925) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 385,080 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 7.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.56 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 2,424 new vaccinations administered for a total of 23,521 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 563.634 per 1,000. In the territory, 20.90 per cent (8,720) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 35,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 84 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 67.2 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 19,775 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 438.285 per 1,000. In the territory, 10.10 per cent (4,558) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 35,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 78 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 56.02 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 753 new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,664 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 378.66 per 1,000. In the territory, 14.10 per cent (5,462) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 26,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 55.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press