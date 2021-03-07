Loading articles...

UN says fire in Yemeni migrant detention centre kills 8

Last Updated Mar 7, 2021 at 2:44 pm EST

CAIRO — The U.N. migration agency said a fire broke out Sunday in a detention centre for migrants in Yemen’s capital, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 170 others.

The International Organization for Migration said the cause of the fire at the detention centre in Sanaa was not immediately clear. Over 90 wounded migrants were in serious condition, IOM said.

The detention centre is run by the Houthi rebels, who have controlled the capital since the outbreak of Yemen’s conflict more than six years ago.

The Houthis said they were investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

A U.N. official said the fire broke out in a hangar close to the main building of the detention centre, which was housing more than 700 migrants.

Most of the migrants were arrested in the northern province of Saada, while trying to cross into Saudi Arabia, she said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because she was not authorized to brief the media.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: HAZARD: Dundas St W/ HWY 427 1:54pm - on Dundas St E/B lanes - reports a tool box fell out the back of a truck - screws…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 58 minutes ago
Lots of sunshine this afternoon across the GTA. We are expected to get a taste of Spring this week with temperature…
Latest Weather
Read more