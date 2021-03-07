Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Mar 7, 2021 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m. 

Ontario is reporting 1,299 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 329 new cases in Toronto, 192 in Peel Region, and 116 in York Region.

Today’s data is based on 46,586 completed tests.

The province also says 30,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Saturday’s update.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021

The Canadian Press

