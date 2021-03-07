Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 1,299 new cases of COVID-19, 15 new deaths
by News Staff
Posted Mar 7, 2021 10:03 am EST
Last Updated Mar 7, 2021 at 10:20 am EST
Ontario reported 1,299 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an increase from the 990 cases reported yesterday.
Fifteen more people have died of the novel coronavirus.
Most of the new cases are in Toronto with 284 cases, followed by Peel with 173 and 82 in York Region.
The province said 57,800 tests have been completed and 860,412 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.