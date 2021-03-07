Ontario reports 1,299 new cases of COVID-19, 15 new deaths

Ontario reported 1,299 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, an increase from the 990 cases reported yesterday.

Fifteen more people have died of the novel coronavirus.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto with 284 cases, followed by Peel with 173 and 82 in York Region.

The province said 57,800 tests have been completed and 860,412 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

