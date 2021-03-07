Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Mar 7, 2021 at 5:58 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 10 will be approximately $23 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
Clear!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:00 PM
A few flurries for Southern Ontario. Below seasonal temperature today and tomorrow, but we will be into the double…
Latest Weather
Read more