20 dead, 400 wounded in Equatorial Guinea explosions

Last Updated Mar 7, 2021 at 3:44 pm EST

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded hundreds of others, state television reported.

TGVE read out a statement from the country’s president which said the explosion was due to the negligent handling of dynamite in the barracks in Bata.

TVGE said that at least five explosions caused at least 20 deaths and wounded more than 400 others.

The health ministry tweeted that its health workers are treating the injured at the site of the tragedy and in medical facilities, but feared people were still missing under the rubble.

Images on local media seen by The Associated Press show people screaming and crying running through the streets amid debris and smoke. Roofs of houses were ripped off and wounded people were being carried into a hospital.

The Associated Press

