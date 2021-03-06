Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman, friend charged with DUI after truck hits car in ditch
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 6, 2021 4:54 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 4:58 pm EST
NASHVILLE — A woman who drove her car into a ditch in Tennessee had a friend who was trying to help hit her car with his truck before both were charged with DUI.
An affidavit states Metro Nashville Police officers responded to reports of a car in a ditch around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Natasha Nancel told officers that she drove off the road while looking at her phone. Nancel also told officers she had drunk a glass of wine and a martini at a bar. She was charged with DUI after a field sobriety test and a breath test.
Melvil Arnt was also at the scene in a truck. He told officers he was there to help his friend get her car out of the ditch but had struck her car while trying to help. He told officers he had consumed two beers. After a field sobriety test and a breath test, he was charged with DUI.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Arnt or Nancel and no phone numbers were listed in an online directory.