Funeral for Walter Gretzky to be held Saturday in hometown of Brantford

Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 11:06 am EST

Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The funeral for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s father Walter will take place today in his hometown of Brantford, Ont.

The service takes place two days after Walter Gretzky died at the age of 82.

A small memorial sprung up for Walter Gretzky outside the arena that bears his son’s name in Brantford on Friday.

Two hockey sticks – one full-sized, one miniature – and a Canadian flag adorn the sign marking off Walter Gretzky’s parking spot outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.

Tributes poured in for the elder Gretzky after his death was announced by his son late Thursday night.

You can watch the funeral live on this website at 2 p.m.

