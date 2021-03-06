Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Funeral for Walter Gretzky to be held Saturday in hometown of Brantford
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 6, 2021 11:03 am EST
Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 11:06 am EST
Walter Gretzky father of hockey hall-of-famer Wayne Gretzky waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The funeral for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s father Walter will take place today in his hometown of Brantford, Ont.
The service takes place two days after Walter Gretzky died at the age of 82.
A small memorial sprung up for Walter Gretzky outside the arena that bears his son’s name in Brantford on Friday.
Two hockey sticks – one full-sized, one miniature – and a Canadian flag adorn the sign marking off Walter Gretzky’s parking spot outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.
Tributes poured in for the elder Gretzky after his death was announced by his son late Thursday night.
You can watch the funeral live on this website at 2 p.m.