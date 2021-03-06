Toronto celebrates 187th birthday with City of Toronto day

Happy Birthday Toronto! The city is celebrating the 187th anniversary of when Toronto was officially incorporated from the former town of York Saturday.

Since it was incorporated in 1834, Toronto has grown from a town of 10,000 people to 2.9 million and the largest city in Canada.

Mayor John Tory tweeted the Toronto sign would be lit up in blue and white and the Toronto flag has been raised at City Hall to commemorate the day.

There will be no formal in-person celebrations for the city’s birthday due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order currently in effect that is set to expire on Monday.

However, there will be a virtual concert featuring Toronto artists and a curated online market featuring local business and artists.

The mayor also recognized in his declaration of City of Toronto Day that the city is on the traditional territory of many nations including the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishnabeg, the Chippewa, the Haudenosaunee and the Wendat peoples and acknowledged that Toronto is covered by Treaty 13 with the Mississaugas of the Credit.