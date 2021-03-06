Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 10:44 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting comparatively low COVID-19 case figures today, logging 990 new infections and six virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours. 

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 284 new cases in Toronto, 173 in Peel Region, and 82 in York Region.

Two of those long-standing hotspots, Toronto and Peel, are due to rejoin the province’s COVID-19 response framework at the grey lockdown level starting on Monday.

The province is also reporting a single-day high of 39,698 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since Friday’s update.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press

