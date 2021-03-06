Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sydney's LGBTQI Mardi Gras goes ahead - with restrictions
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 6, 2021 1:29 am EST
Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 1:44 am EST
Hundreds of protesters march in Sydney, Saturday, March 6, 2021, ahead of the annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. The protesters say they want to restore the protest roots of Mardi Gras and challenge systems of injustice. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
SYDNEY, Australia — Sydney’s annual iconic Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras went ahead on Saturday, only in a different format due to coronavirus restrictions.
It was being held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where people can socially distance in their seats rather than on the traditional route down Oxford Street.
Up to 23,000 spectators will be allowed in the stands while the performers will be on the pitch.
Organizers say this year’s parade will move away from the traditional large floats and instead focus on the outlandish pageantry of costumes, puppetry and props. Face masks will be mandatory for participants and there will be temperature checks and screening at entry points.
Meanwhile, LGBTQI rights protesters have been given the green light to march down Oxford Street in a separate event before the parade. Health officials in New South Wales state agreed to make an exception to the 500-person limit on public gatherings after organizers agreed to enhanced contact-tracing processes.
The marchers are protesting social issues including transphobia, the mandatory detention of asylum-seekers and the criminalization of sex work.