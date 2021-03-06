Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pakistan security forces say 8 militants killed in raids
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 6, 2021 12:16 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 12:28 pm EST
MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces say they raided militant hideouts in two different operations in former Taliban strongholds in North Waziristan Saturday, killing eight Islamic militants.
In a statement, the military said the two intelligence-based operations in Boya and Dosali areas killed three commanders of the Pakistani Taliban, in an exchange of fire with security forces.
The military said the slain local Taliban commanders were involved in militant activities against security forces and civilians.
Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up their activities in the region, raising fears they were regrouping in the area, which was a former Taliban stronghold.
The North and South Waziristan districts served as the main base for local and foreign militants until the military secured the region in 2015. But militants still show their presence by attacking security forces sporadically.