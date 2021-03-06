Loading articles...

Ontario reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, cases drop below 1,000

Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 10:15 am EST

A man wearing a face mask arrives at a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto on Dec. 27, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Ontario says another six people have died as a result of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus drop below 1,000.

The number of people who have died from the virus in the province now sits at 7,052.

Provincial health officials reported 990 new cases on Saturday, a drop from 1,250 cases the day before.

There were 57,829 tests completed the previous day as the province reports a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent.

More to come

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 42 minutes ago
#WB401 express / Bayview - stalled vehicle affects the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 48 minutes ago
Similar conditions for Sunday. Sun and cloud and highs below seasonal.
Latest Weather
Read more