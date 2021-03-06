Ontario reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, cases drop below 1,000

Ontario says another six people have died as a result of COVID-19 as new cases of the virus drop below 1,000.

The number of people who have died from the virus in the province now sits at 7,052.

Provincial health officials reported 990 new cases on Saturday, a drop from 1,250 cases the day before.

There were 57,829 tests completed the previous day as the province reports a positivity rate of 2.3 per cent.

More to come