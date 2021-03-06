Loading articles...

Officer injured after man allegedly strikes police car in Scarborough

Police are investigating after a cruiser was allegedly intentionally struck at Ellesmere and Gander Road in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Toronto police say one man has been arrested after allegedly intentionally striking a police car, injuring the officer.

The incident happened at Ellesmere Road and Gander Drive just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a police cruiser was intentionally struck before the driver got out of the vehicle with a knife. He then circled the police car before being arrested.

A man has been taken into custody.

One officer has been taken to hospital, but there is no word yet on the injuries he suffered.

 

