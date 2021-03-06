Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Mar 6, 2021 at 3:58 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the estimated $29 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 9 will be approximately $35 million.

The Canadian Press

