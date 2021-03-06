Funeral for Walter Gretzky to be held Saturday in home town of Brantford, Ont.

The funeral for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky’s father Walter will take place today in his hometown of Brantford, Ont.

TSN has tweeted it will have live coverage of the 2 p.m. funeral.

The service takes place two days after Walter Gretzky died at the age of 82.

A small memorial sprung up for Walter Gretzky outside the arena that bears his son’s name in Brantford on Friday.

Two hockey sticks — one full-sized, one miniature — and a Canadian flag adorn the sign marking off Walter Gretzky’s parking spot outside the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre.

Tributes poured in for the elder Gretzky after his death was announced by his son late Thursday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press