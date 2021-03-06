3 Hamilton employees investigated for giving COVID-19 vaccines to non-priority group

Hamilton’s public health unit is investigating allegations that employees of a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic inappropriately administered doses to people who are not in the priority group.

According to Hamilton Pubic Health Services, concerns were raised on Friday by other personnel working at the mobile clinic. No further details were released about the incident.

The mobile vaccination clinic is responsible for administering doses to residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, shelter populations, and individuals 85 years of age and older.

“The City is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are administered in a way that is fair, equitable and based on criteria that prioritizes those that are most in need,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the Medical Officer of Health. “Any actions designed to circumvent the vaccine program’s eligibility criteria are unethical and unacceptable.”

The three employees have been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

As of March 4, the mobile clinics have administered almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.