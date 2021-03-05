Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
US consumers eased off credit card borrowing in January
by Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press
Posted Mar 5, 2021 3:39 pm EST
Last Updated Mar 5, 2021 at 3:44 pm EST
WASHINGTON — Borrowing by Americans fell in January for the first time in five months, as a big drop in the use of credit cards offset increases in auto loans and student loans.
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that consumer borrowing fell by $1.3 billion in January, the first setback since a $9 billion decline in August.
The weakness came from a $9.9 billion decline in borrowing in the category that covers credit cards. It marked the fourth straight decline in that category and was the biggest drop since a $10.8 billion fall in August.
The category that covers auto and student loans posted an $8.6 billion increase in the first month of 2021, following an even bigger gain of $11.6 billion in December.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for indications about Americans’ willingness to take on more debt to finance their spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Since the pandemic hit a year ago, millions have lost their jobs and households have grown more cautious, boosting their savings levels as a hedge against economic uncertainty.