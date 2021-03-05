Updated Ontario vaccination timeline expected today

An update on Ontario’s vaccination timeline is expected on Friday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said this week that it is safe for provinces to wait four months before giving administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is updating its vaccine rollout, based on the expected Oxford-AstraZeneca doses as well as the recommendation on extended intervals between vaccine shots.

“I think it’s fair to say that we will be able to shorten that timeline, given the new volumes of vaccines coming in with AstraZeneca, and the extension of the first and second doses for both Pfizer and Moderna,” said Elliott.

She said on Thursday the updated immunization plan will be shared “imminently.

What exactly the updated plan will entail remains unclear, but sources suggest the Ford government could provide a list of what groups will be eligible to get vaccinated sooner.

“This will allow Ontario to rapidly accelerate its vaccine rollout and get as many vaccines into arms as quickly as possible and, in doing so, provide more protection to more people,” said a spokesperson from Ontario’s minister of health this week.

With the extended intervals between the first and second doses, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) projects 80 percent of Canadians over the age of 16 could receive a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot by the end of June.

Ontario says pharmacies in three public health units, including Toronto, will begin giving out COVID-19 vaccines next week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says many of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses expected to arrive in the province will go to the pharmacies for the pilot program.

Canada received 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca this week and Ontario has said those doses will be given to people between the ages of 60 and 64.

All three currently approved vaccines are 100 percent effective against death and hospitalization as a result of COVID-19, but clinical trials suggested mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) were more effective at preventing COVID-19 infections.

In addition to the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine, Canada could be adding a fourth vaccine in the coming days/

At a vaccine briefing on Thursday, Dr. Supriya Sharma with Health Canada says a decision on the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is imminent.

“The review of the Johnson & Johnson submission is going very well,” said Sharma. “It’s progressing and we are expected to have that completed in the next few days, or within the next seven days or so.”

Ontario says that just over 30,400 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in a single day this week as several health units in the province opened up online booking for all adults over the age of 80.

On Monday in York Region, seniors at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital faced a lineup that stretched through several hallways. What was supposed to be a 10-minute line turned into a wait that in some cases was more than an hour.

The province is also expected to decide what level of restrictions to place on Toronto and Peel, two regions still under strict stay-at-home orders.

The province is mulling over requests from the regions top doctors to move both into the ‘Grey-Lockdown’ of provincial pandemic restrictions when the orders are lifted on March 8.