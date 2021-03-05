Poll finds Trudeau, Ontario have done 'bad job' with vaccine rollout

A majority of Canadians believe the Trudeau Liberals have done a bad job when it comes to vaccine distribution while an almost equal number of Ontarians find fault with Doug Ford’s vaccine rollout plan.

A Maru Public Opinion poll finds 57 per cent think the federal government is not doing a good job in delivering vaccines . That’s up from 43 per cent who felt the same way during the first week of January.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – the original two vaccines approved by the federal government – ran into supply issues in the month of February, which severly affected deliveries to Canada, forcing many provinces to scale back their vaccination programs.

Earlier this week, the Public Health Agency of Canada said it expected delivery of about 445,000 doses of various vaccines this week, following last week’s record high of 640,000 doses in a seven-day period.

In Ontario, 52 per cent believe the Ford government has done a bad job when it comes to the vaccine rollout, which is the worst assessment of all provinces and regions. Sixty-one percent of Ontarians also expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s performance.

As the vaccine supply has increased, so has Canadians appetite to get vaccinated. Sixty-two per cent say they would get the vaccine if it was made available to them right now, while only three in 10 say they would prefer to wait out of safety concerns.

Meanwhile, two thirds of Canadians have expressed concerns that they will contract COVID-19, which is down slightly since the first week of January but is much higher than almost a year ago at this time when only 52 per cent were concerned about being infected.

The Maru Public Opinion poll surveyed 1,506 Canadian adults between March 1 and 2, and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.