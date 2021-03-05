Toronto tourism hit with $8 billion loss due to pandemic

Toronto tourism is reporting a massive financial hit as the city approaches the one year mark of pandemic life.

In the city alone, travel restrictions and lockdowns have resulted in more than $8 billion in lost visitor spending, according to Destination Toronto.

That number balloons to more than $14 billion when expanded to include the entire GTA.

The analysis of the devastating impacts of the pandemic by destination Toronto come from its visitor economy study done in late 2019 which showed more than 27 million visitors generated more than $10 billion and

supported 70,000 jobs.

The hardest hit sectors include retail, food and beverage, accommodations, and attractions and entertainment.

The president and CEO of Destination Toronto remains hopeful in the face of these grim numbers.

He says Toronto had been riding a wave of momentum, seeing annual growth in visitor spending for over a decade and says he’s confident in the inevitable recovery of our industry.