TDSB reportedly planning for full return to in-person learning in the fall
by News Staff
Posted Mar 5, 2021 6:30 am EST
Grade two teacher Vivian Mavraidis prepares her classroom at Hunter's Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is reportedly getting ready for a full return to the classroom in the fall.
A spokesperson for the TDSB tells the Toronto Star the Ministry of Education has asked boards to plan for no COVID related funding at this time, meaning they are planning for in-person learning.
Ryan Bird telling the paper this will obviously be dependent on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic closer to September and based on the advice of public health officials.
He says the board is making contingency plans for the need for remote learning.
A final decision around whether or not virtual school will be an option will reportedly be made in April to provide staff with enough time to prepare.