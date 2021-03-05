Loading articles...

More sexual assault charges laid against Newmarket doctor after 9 people come forward

The 68-year-old man from Newmarket is facing several sexual assault charges. YRP

Nine more people have come forward to accuse a Newmarket, Ont. doctor of sexual assault.

The investigation began in late January when a 37-year-old woman called police to say she’d been sexually assaulted by a doctor during a visit to a Davis Drive medical clinic.

York Regional Police said a 14-year-old girl is among the additional victims to come forward alleging sexual mistreatment.

The doctor is also accused of sexually assaulting a victim after administering the person a potent pain medication.

Sam Naghibi, 68, of Newmarket worked at the clinic on Davis Drive, just west of Prospect Street, since 2012.

In 2011, he worked at a clinic on Wellington Street in Aurora and prior to that, he practiced in New Glasgow, N.S.

“York Regional Police would like to encourage anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police,” investigators said in a statement.

Naghibi is facing 15 charges including eleven counts of sexual assault.

Investigators want to ensure that there are no further victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 401 ramp to Dixie. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Snow Squall Watch in place for the traditional snowbelts...tonight through midday Saturday. Roads to the north will…
Latest Weather
Read more